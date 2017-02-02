Chiropractic and Wellness Center marks 16th anniversary

The Chiropractic and Wellness Centre has marked 16 years of operation in Ghana.

According to the health facility, it receives about 1,600 patients each month with most suffering from spine related complications.

Of the total number of cases attended to, arthritis, heart failure and infertility feature prominently.

Other cases often recorded at the facility include stroke and hyperactivity.

According to authorities, there is a growing burden of diseases from unhealthy lifestyle habits. such as sitting and sleeping postures that damage the spine are said to be leading causes.

Philip Reimmer, the Operations Manager of the center, told Citi News on the sidelines of the anniversary celebration that many Ghanaians unconsciously put themselves in sitting and sleeping postures that damage the spine and present other health challenges.

He also blamed long working hours in bad postures for the spinal complications presented to the facility.

Mr. Reimmer disclosed that, the Chiropractic and Wellness Centre as part of its 16th anniversary has decided a day in the last weekend of every month as National Chiropractic Day.

In observing the day, celebrities will be invited to interact with patients and recovered persons on the need to be mindful of daily activities that damage the spine which is a key part of the Central Nervous System.

Banker and gospel artiste, Bernice Offei, who was at the centre’s anniversary celebration, noted that “there are many people who don’t like the orthodox medication. For such people, chiropractic care will correct any defect or blockage of their spine for them to awaken their natural healing ability.”

Bernice Offei was honoured for her uplifting songs, with a citation.

By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana