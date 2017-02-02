Asoriba launches in Ghana, set to enhance church management in Africa

A global award winning tech startup, Asoriba has officially launched its church management software and social mobile app at an exciting elaborate ceremony in Accra, Ghana. The company through its product offers a one stop solution for both church leaders, administrators and members which enhances efficiency in church administration and management.

The launch which came off at the Holiday Inn Hotel, Airport City, attracted top ministers of the Gospel as well as creme de la creme of the tech industry.

Commenting on the launch of the product and the company, the CEO and co founder Nana Opoku Ware Ofori Agyeman-Prempeh said, “our product is designed to enable effective church administration for pastors and church leaders while building an awesome christian community via its social mobile app with donation features.

Asoriba is a unique web and mobile application that enables effective church administration for leaders, and seamless engagement with members via mobile phones (app, USSD and sms), whiles making it easy to pay tithes and offerings from your phone via mobile money and electronic cards.”

On his part, Patrick Ohemeng Tutu, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer noted that, Technology is taking over every activity we do, and it’s about time the church also empowers itself using such resources. He stressed on how many churches don’t know their growth or declining rate, or which member didn’t come to church on a Sunday.

“By using Asoriba’s technology, it will be very easy to manage and feed your members with God’s word while growing the church, which is the core mandate of every church leader. We must win more souls and feed the flock. He noted Asoriba is established to be the main technology partner of every ministry across the globe,” he said.

Launching the service, Bishop Eddy Addy, a founding Bishop of the Lighthouse Chapel International explained that, Asoriba’s innovation only goes to show the abundance talent that abounds in Africa. He noted that being sons of pastors and church leaders, the four co founders really understand the challenge with church administration and built the product to solve the challenge.