Akufo-Addo appoints new ECG boss





President Akufo-Addo has appointed Samuel Boakye-Appiah as the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana.

An appointment letter signed by the Energy minister Boakye Agyarko said “You would act in this capacity until a substantive CEO is appointed.

“As a care-taker CEO, you will not take decisions that have policy implications until a substantive governing board is in place”.

Engineer Boakye-Appiah joined the Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG) on 4th January, 1990. He had earlier served as a National Service Person at VRA for two (2) years and later worked as an Assistant Electrical Engineer and Electrical Engineer at Bonsa Tyre Company Limited (1987-1988) and Afridec Limited (1988-1989).

At ECG, he has worked in the Engineering, Network Projects, Materials and Transport Directorates and the Office of the Managing Director in his over 25 years’ work experience. He served in the Engineering Directorate and was attached to the Fifth Power Project (Power Five) from 1990 –1994.

He has a background and experience in Electrical Network Design and Construction, Maintenance, Materials Management, Electric Utility Management, Goods, Works and Services Procurement and Project Management. He has participated in many training programmes both at home and abroad including Electricity Distribution Management Programme in Sweden and Executive Management Training Programme by Electricity Supply Board of Ireland.