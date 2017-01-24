Wedding at Movenpick Accra, Ghana Angela and Nana

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2017

It was such a joy to document Judah Avenue’s first wedding in Accra, Ghana! The anticipation of going back to Ghana was made even sweeter at the thought of the beautiful wedding I would be going to shoot.

I only met Angie for the first time on the day of her and Nana’s wedding at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra but I witnessed enough intimate interactions between her and family to conclude that she is one of the sweetest people in world.

This lovely and whimsical image of her looking out the window is truly a reflection of the quiet and poignant beauty that veritably surrounds this lovely lady. Nana is her perfect compliment and I am honored to have documented their once in a lifetime.