Tatale riots: Health facilities, schools closed

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Source: classfmonline

2017-01-24

Some health facilities, schools and businesses have been closed after heightened tensions between the Konkomba and Bassare tribes in Tatale, Northern Region.

Individuals, teachers and some health practitioners had to seek refuge in nearby towns on Monday, January 24, after reports started circulating that one person had been found dead.

“They are having a DISEC meeting so we are waiting for the outcome. The PTA has assured us, so we hope to be back by Sunday.

It was the fear and panic in the town that scared the teachers too; if you are here and the students are leaving, what you do,” Headmaster of the Tatale E.P Agricultural Senior High School, Alhaji Mohammed Rahman indicated.

This comes in the wake of calls by the Konkomba tribe to the national security to have some individuals arrested after they attacked a chief’s palace recently.

There have been a number of protests against the Paramount Chief of the area Obore Gariba Yankosor, who the other faction accused of lobbying for a Kokomba to be the District Chief Executive (D.C.E).