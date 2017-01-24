Suhuyini flouted parliamentary rules with his question – Muntaka

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2017

A ranking member of the Appointments Committee of Parliament and minority chief whip Alhaji Mubarak Muntaka has said his fellow minority member Alhassan Suhuyini flouted rules of the committee with his question to the energy minister-designate when he appeared for his vetting Monday.

The Tamale North lawmaker was ruled out by the chairman of the committee when he asked Mr. Boakye Agyarko to clarify the circumstances surrounding his exit from the Bank of New York, where he worked for many years.

The chairman considered the question offensive to the nominee and a breach of the rules of engagement at the committee. The new lawmaker however could not hold his emotions and openly expressed anger over the treatment meted out to him by the chair.

Commenting on the development, the Asawase lawmaker told Nii Arday Clegg on the Morning Starr Tuesday that his colleague went overboard with his questions.

“In all fairness to the Chair, Hon. Suhuyini did not frame his question well. He flouted the rules of the committee. He flouted the rules and we couldn’t have defended him,” he said.

He however said he does not support the call that Suhuyini should be punished for the conduct.

“The Chairman denying Hon. Suhuyini the opportunity to ask his question is enough punishment”.

Meanwhile, eight out of the ten nominees who have so far appeared before the committee have been cleared by members and will be put before the plenary when the House resumes.