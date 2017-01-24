Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah arrives in Black Stars camp

Isaac Asiamah, Youth and Sports Minister-designate <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=146252114537294"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1485232591_187_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Sports Minister designate Hon. Isaac Asiamah has arrived at the Black Stars camp in Gabon ahead of their final Group game against Egypt.

The sector Minister will officially meet with the playing body after the team’s training session on Monday.

Hon. Asiamah held a meeting with the management members of the Black Stars upon his arrival on Sunday.

The Minister is also expected to meet with the media later in the day for a briefing about the outcome of the meeting with the team.

The Black Stars have already booked a place at the quarterfinal of the Cup of Nations with a game to spare.

Ghana defeated Uganda and Mali to confirm a place at the next round of the competition.

The team have been tasked to end the 34 year wait of a Nations Cup title by winning the tournament in Gabon.