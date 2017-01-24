Sources: Names of Akufo-Addo’s regional minister nominees

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-01-24

President Akufo-Addo has been announcing names of persons to hold ministerial portfolios <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=146252114537294"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1485251793_717_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo is expected to name his first batch of Regional Ministerial nominees today, Tuesday, January 2016.

According to sources, President Akufo-Addo dropped the hint last week at a function with party executives in Accra.

The President’s regional ministerial nomination is in accordance with Article 256(1) (b) of the 1992 Constitution, which empowers the president with the prior approval of parliament, to appoint for each region, a minister who shall represent him in the region.

Even before the presi­dent officially drops the list later today, speculations are rife over who he is most likely to name.

Sources say Ishmael Ashietey, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is likely to be named Greater Accra Regional Minister-designate; Lawyer Asumah Kyeremeh for Brong-Ahafo Region and Kwamena Duncan, a regu­lar panellist on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ morning show programme, for the Central Region.

Also likely to be named is Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the Member of Parliament for Sefwi Wiawso, for the Western Region and Salifu Saeed, a former DCE for Nanumba, as the most like­ly candidate for the North­ern Regional.

The immediate past MP for Bosumtwi, Simon Osei, is tipped to become the Ashanti Regional Minister.

Ms Gifty Eugenia Kusi, the NPP’s former MP for Tarkwa Nsueam in the Western Region, is likely going to be the Deputy Regional Minister-designate.



However, there is confu­sion in the NPP in the Northern Region over the appointment of a Deputy Regional Minister for the region.

A group calling itself Youth Movement for Justice and Growth has alleged that there are intentions from the presidency to substitute Chebire Moses for Solomon Boar, MP for Bunkpurugu, for the position of Deputy Northern Regional Minister.

Chebire Moses was the secretary to the Regional Minister under the Kufuor administration and willing to cooperate and mediate matters between the party’s leadership and government representatives in the region, the group claimed.

According to the group, it would resist any attempt matters between the party’s leadership and government representatives in the region, the group claimed.

Speaking to Daily Guide, the secretary of the group, Haruna Abdul Rashid, said the presidency promised to consult the con­stituency leadership before any nomination is made and that the entire regional chairmen endorsed Moses.