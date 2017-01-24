Schools, health posts shutdown at Tatale over ethnic tensions

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Source: Starrfmonline

2017-01-24

Security officers on the ground in Tatale <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=146252114537294"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1485250476_880_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Schools and some health centers were closed down on Monday following an escalated inter-ethnic tensions between the Konkomba and Bassare tribes in Tatale, a district capital in Northern Ghana, 2km from the Ghana border with Togo.

Students, health officials, teachers and other professionals fled the township overnight over a claim that a man had been found dead.

Headmaster of the Tatale E.P Agricultural Senior High School, Alhaji Mohammed Rahman, confirming the closure said the schools will be reopened after the feuding tribes reached a compromise.

“They are having a DISEC meeting so we are waiting for the outcome. The PTA has assured us, so we hope to be back by Sunday. It was the fear and panic in the town that scared the teachers too; if you are here and the students are leaving, what do you do,” Alhaji Rahman told Starr News.

Some nurses also fled the troubled township to Zabzugu and neighbouring Togo refusing to return until calm is restored.

The incident follows a 24-hour ultimatum issued by the Konkomba tribe to the national security to arrest organizers of a violent protest on Thursday where protesters invaded a chief palace.

Tensions heightened between the two tribes after one of them staged a demonstration against Obore Gariba Yankosor, paramount chief of the area, alleging that he was lobbying for a Konkomba kinsman to be a DCE.

Armed military and policemen were hurriedly deployed there to diffuse tensions after reports of gunshots. The joint security team however withdrew Saturday evening, creating uneasy calm.

Political and tribal divisions have deteriorated relationship between the two tribes living in the impoverished district. Political tensions have always escalated between the two during a scramble for a political appointment.