Salifu Saeed to be named as Northern Regional Minister

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Source: ultimatefmonline

2017-01-24

President Akufo-Addo is expected to name his Regional Ministers and their deputies within the week <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=146252114537294"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1485252152_128_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A former Nanumba North District Chief Executive (DCE) Salifu Saeed has been confirmed and will be unveiled as the next Northern Regional Minister by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunkpurugu Constituency Solomon Namlit Boar has been penciled as his deputy barring any dire minute changes.

According to deep-throat sources at the Presidency, Salifu Saeed and Dr Clifford Braimah were the two whose names came tops for consideration among a tall list but he former DCE was considered in view of his association and service to the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over time.

It is not immediately known what role Dr Braimah who is the Dean of School of Engineering at the Tamale Technical University will play in the new government having served two terms as Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to name ministers and deputies for the ten administrative regions of the country.

Names making the rounds include Member of Parliament for Lawra Anthony Abayifa Karbo, National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammy Awuku, Former Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP Dr Clifford Braimah, Lawyer Godfred Dame and Lawyer Yaw Buabeng Asamoah are expected to make it to this list.

Others include; Irene Naa Toshie Addo, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and Perry Okudjeto, George Andah, Daniel Titus Glover, Kojo Ace Ankomah, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei.