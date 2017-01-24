Our target is to stay in the League – Elmina Sharks coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Assistant Coach of Elmina Sharks, Nana Andy Sinason, has made a bold statement that the core mandate of the Club is to remain in the Ghana Premier League.

Elmina Sharks – who are set to taste elite football for the first time – played guest to Accra Hearts of Oak in a preparatory game at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday.

Although they conceded a goal, that did not deter them from showcasing what they can offer Ghana Football.

In a post-match interview with Sports 24, the former Unity FC Coach averred that staying in the Ghana Premier League lengthy is the ultimate target of the club, however any opportunity that comes aside will be grabbed without hesitation;

“Our target is to be maintained in the league but anything that comes after that, we will just grab with both hands.”

Furthermore, he charged the innumerable supporters of the Club to continue cheering the team up and rally behind the team since they will be needed when things become tough.

“All that we say is they should just cheer the team up and rally behind the team because normally this is the first season in the premiership and when the going is tough that is where and when we need them most”.

Elmina Sharks will commence the 2017 Ghana Premier League season with an away game at Wa.