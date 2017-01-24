Korle Bu staff demand CEO’s interdiction over GH¢100k X’mas bonus

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2017



The Senior Staff Association at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has called for the immediate interdiction of the Chief Executive of the hospital Dr Gilbert Buckle over the alleged illegal payment of Christmas bonuses to some management members.

The Chief Executive of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has denied allegations that the hospital paid GH¢100,000 to management and staff as Christmas bonus.

According to reports, Dr. Buckle received GH¢ 21,000 while other members of the board took home, GH¢17,000 each in extra allowances with each staff member allegedly receiving GH¢100 as motivation.

Dr Buckle has dismissed the claims explaining that if Korle-bu were to pay its 6,000-strong staff a GHC100 each, the total bonus payment would be GH¢600,000 not GH¢100,000.

But the Senior Staff allege that the management outwitted the board in the payment of the unauthorized bonuses.

Aside the interdiction of the CEO, the staff also want the Director of Finance Bright Korkuyie and Chief Internal Auditor Stephen Ayer Perdison picked up over the matter.

The Korle Bu senior staff have also demanded the composition of a new board for the hospital.