Kofi Kinaata finally joins Snapchat

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Source: thebigtriceonline.com

2017-01-24

On regular basics, I’m not sure I would write a story like this but I just have to since Kofi Kinaata is now the man of the moment. The fans got to know what’s new about him.

So yes, the list of celebrities joining the Snapchat train just keeps growing and Confession hitmaker, Kofi Kinaata is the latest to jump on the popular app.

Last year through to this year has been the best for the Susuka hitmaker as he keeps churning out hit songs after hit songs. His confession song is now the song of the moment.

His Snapchat username is Kinaatagh so do add him up and see what’s latest with him.