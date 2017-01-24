Ivory Coast doubles power exports in 2016

Business News of Tuesday, 24 January 2017

IVORY Coast exported 1,600 gigawatt hours (GWh) of power to neighbouring countries in 2016, about twice what it exported the year before, a senior industry official said.

Total output was 10,076 GWh in 2016, up from 8,618 GWh the previous year, said Ibrahima Diaby, General Director of state oil company Petroci during the sector’s annual assessment.

“This is in line with our ambition of being the top energy market in West Africa,” Diaby said.

He said 1,748,675 tonnes were sold domestically with 1,097,220 tonnes exported.

Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa grower and the economic powerhouse of Francophone West Africa, supplies electricity to Ghana, Burkina Faso, Togo, Mali, Benin, and Liberia.

It plans to build connections to Sierra Leone and Guinea in the next three years.

With domestic demand rising, the government aims to double its total electricity output to 4,000 megawatts (MW) by 2020 and announced last month that it would build two new 350 MW coal-fuelled power stations.