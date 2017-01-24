I’m worried about Brexit – Ayorkor Botchwey

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=146252114537294"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1485217713_226_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has expressed worry over Britain’s imminent exit from the European Union (EU).

“I’m worried about Brexit,” she told Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday during her vetting, adding “any country that trades with the UK will be worried.”

Nonetheless, she said she had been assured that the UK’s exit from the EU will not fundamentally affect relations.

“I don’t think our trade relations with the UK will change significantly despite Brexit…several people have assured me that Brexit won’t bring major issues to Ghana,” she added.

On Thursday 23 June 2016, a referendum was organized across the UK to decide on its future in the EU—remain or leave. The leave won by 52% to 48%.