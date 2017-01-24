I don’t hate Sarkodie, I want to mould him to be the best – Okraku-Mantey

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie on Saturday met up with ace music producer, Mark Okraku-Mantey over their ‘Kookoko’ brouhaha.

Over the years, many Ghanaians have asserted that Mark Okraku-Mantey hates Sarkodie to the core and that at the least mistake of Sarkodie, then Mark would be all over the issue, blasting Sarkodie and more.

Well, on Hitz FM, he answered some questions regarding his relationship with the highest, Sarkodie.

On whether assertions by majority of Ghanaians that he hates Sarkodie, and that’s why he’s always on his neck, he said.

“It’s because of the passion I have for him, some of us have stood for him years ago, lots of his tough decisions, I’ve been part and you can ask him. People just sit at their homes, on social media and be saying I hate Sarkodie. Lots of times I’ve said good things about him but that one dier, I don’t hear from them”.

He continued, “Let’s mould our stars into who we want them to be. It’s about time Ghanaians accept that whatever I do or say about Sarkodie, it’s because I want the best for him and it’s because of protection.”

Mark-Okraku right there finally talking to assertions by Ghanaians that he hates Sarkodie to the bone.