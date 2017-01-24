Gov’t to promote ‘Made in Ghana Goods’ – Alan Kyerematen

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, Minister-Designate for Trade and Industry <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=146252114537294"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1485231992_223_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister-Designate for Trade and Industry says the government will pursue an aggressive industrialisation programme to promote “Made In Ghana Goods”.

He said government would also create an enabling environment to ensure that local industries became very competitive in their delivery.

He said it was one of the most powerful tools for the creation of jobs through industrial transformation.

He said it would require a minimum of one and half to two years for the first batch of the “One District One Factory” programme to be ready.

He noted that the government was committed to working with the private sector to realise its vision of the One District- One Factory programme; and that there was a lot of good will from the private sector towards this particular programme.

Mr Kyerematen made these remarks on Monday in Accra, when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointment Committee for the vetting of ministerial nominees.

He said funds for the One District- One Factory programme would come from the “One Constituency One Million Dollar Project”.

On the unit cost of the One District One Factory the Minister-Designate explained that it was when a business plan of a particular business enterprise in a particular District was completed that they would get to know the cost.

Mr Kyerematen said the One District- One Factory programme was designed to create massive employment all over the country.