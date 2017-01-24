Fulfill promise on election of MMDCEs – GGDP to gov’t

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2017

The Ghana Growth and Development Platform (GGDP), has reminded the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration on its promise to spearhead the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief executives (MMDCEs) during their tenure.

In reminding the party, the Platform also lauded the commitment of the new administration in ensuring that this is achieved to strengthen decentralization in the country.

In a statement signed by Nana Kwadwo Owusu, Interim Treasurer, the Platform also promised to commit to the agenda of deepening local governance

They also congratulated H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his election and inauguration as president of the Republic of Ghana, and wished him the very best in his tenure as president of the Republic.

Press Statement On The NPP’s Commitment to The Election of MMDCEs – Ghana Growth and Development Platform (GGDP)

On the 27th of December 2016, while meeting chiefs of the Central Region House of Chiefs, then president-elect H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reiterated the pledge by the NPP to organise popular elections for MMDCEs in 2018. (Reference www.ghanaweb.com)

As a group, this is extremely heart-warming for us, coming off the back of a debate we organised in the run up to the 2016 election to make this an election issue, but we are of the view that the process should be hastened, giving the lull that has characterised its implementation. (The report of the Constitutional Review Committee was completed and submitted to the government in December 2011.)

Next steps

As a group committed to the agenda of deepening local governance, we look forward to a fruitful collaborative effort with the government, as well as other key stakeholders, on this as we work towards further decentralizing governance and deepening of our burgeoning democracy.

Background to the Statement

The Issue

The issue of decentralizing governance and encouraging local participation and ownership of local development through the popular election of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) has been the major focus of the Ghana Growth and Development Platform (GGDP) since July 2016.

As a group, it is our firm conviction that the election of local leaders is the most practical way to achieve the twin objectives of effective decentralization and driving local participation to foster faster development at the district level.

GGDP’s Activism prior to the 2016 Election

The GGDP published a paper on the subject titled “How the Constitution Review Process should be completed,” on August 11, 2016, in which we argued for popular election of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs); following which a debate on the subject was launched at the Ghana International Press Centre on October, 11, 2016, in the run up to the 2016 election with the objective of making this an electoral issue.

This debate successfully came off on October, 25, 2016 at the Alisa Hotel with Civil Society organisations such as IMANI Ghana, the Convention People’s Party (CPP), and the Media in attendance. The event was carried live on TV Africa and Citi FM.

The Ghana Growth and Development Platform (GGDP) congratulates H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his election and inauguration as president of the Republic of Ghana and would like to use this opportunity to wish him the very best in his tenure as president of the republic.