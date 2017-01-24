Don’t be intimidated – Group tells minority MPs

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

A group in Tema, Movement for Democratic and Accountable Governance, MODAG, has called on minority MP’s not to be intimidated as they vet the newly appointed NPP Ministers of states.

According to the group, the posture of some of the newly appointed Ministers at the vetting leaves much to be desired. Speaking to Citi news, the spokesperson for the group’ Isaac Kwamy noted that it was heartbreaking to observe the laid-back approach adopted by some of the members.

“It is sad that the Chairman of the appointment committee has taken a fixed position to defend the newly appointed Ministers who come before the committee for vetting. This is quite unfortunate”.

Mr Kwamy said the Minority members of the appointment committee must not be intimidated by the constant interjection and the defensive nature of the majority, but instead be focus on questioning the appointees.

“Until the newly appointees are thoroughly questioned, how can the 27 million plus Ghanaians know their capabilities, strength, weaknesses as well as their competence”

The group also condemned the defensive posture of the appointees saying it will not augur well for the country as their posture tend to take the beauty out of the formation of the appointment committee.

“The appointment committee is there to interview the newly appointees so if they are not allowed to ask the relevant questions and do their work as required, how can we as a country hold our new Ministers accountable?”

He questioned The group said it was unethical for Osafo Marfo to mention age of the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as a response to a question. “How could the senior minister refer to the age of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in answering a question posed to him? In any case, what has the wisdom of Solomon got to do with the age of Methusela? ”

“Mr Osafo Marfo’s comment in parliament last week during his vetting was unfortunate and must not be tolerated ever again. How can a former Minister of state and a for member of parliament make such unparliamentary statement during his vetting in Parliament”

Mr Kwamy further called on the minority MP’s to be strong and resolute in the discharge of their duties as they continue to vet the appointees of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.