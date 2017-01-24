Danger looms as engineers refuse access to new ferry

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Source: Starrfmonline

2017-01-24

Ferry <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=146252114537294"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1485249873_443_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

There could be another disaster on the Volta Lake as hundreds of passengers use a dilapidated ferry at Dambai to transport goods, and travel to other places.

Engineers who worked on a ferry for transportation in the area have refused to hand over the keys to the Volta Lake Transport Limited. This is due to the failure of the government to pay for the work done on the new ferry.

The Marine Superintendent for Dambai, Yakubu Tanko , told Starr News they are sitting on a time bomb with the kind of vessel they are operating currently .

“Now the harmatan season is over and the rains will soon be in, and the vessel will start taking water and we risk sinking the vessel. If you go and take a look at the vessel we have right now operating in Dambai trust me we sitting on a time bomb”.

Last year, several people died when a boat they were traveling in capsized on the Volta Lake.