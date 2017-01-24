Crackdown on illegal ‘work abroad agencies’ needed

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Source: Classfmonline.com

2017-01-24

Foreign Affairs Minister-designate Shirley Botchwey stated what she intends to do for the ministry <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=146252114537294"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1485245435_814_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Foreign Affairs Minister-designate Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has highlighted the need for authorities to clamp down on activities of illegal travel agencies promising nonexistent jobs to Ghanaians abroad.

Many Ghanaians, especially women, are baited with juicy promises of well-paying jobs in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar, and other countries in the Gulf only to end up disillusioned after being maltreated and kept in slavery as soon as they arrive at their destinations.

Many have fallen victim to the arrangement which has led to near death experiences in some situations.

Commenting on the issue after she appeared before Parliament’s Appointments committee on Monday, January 23 for vetting, Ms Botchwey observed that there was a need “to work together with the Ministry of Employment, some of these agencies are licensed, some are not and we need to crack down on these so called employment agencies, look into their backgrounds before we allow them to do anything”.

The Member of Parliament for the Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency said: “We should sensitise Ghanaians that there is nothing like greener pastures outside [the country]”.

She was of the view that “things are not bad” in the country for citizens to live in inhumane conditions in foreign countries.