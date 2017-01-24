Australian gov’t to build rehab centre for Salvation Army Church

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-01-24

Mr Andrew Barnes, Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, being assisted to cut to cut the sod <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=146252114537294"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1485254312_282_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Andrew Barnes, has cut the sod for the construction of a rehabilitation centre for the Salvation Army Church at Begoro in the Fanteakwa District in the Eastern Region.

The 60,000 Australian dollar facility, which will come with a mechanised borehole upon completion, will significantly provide services to children who are challenged, their families and communities.

Persons with disability

In an address, Mr Barnes said by supporting the project, the Australian Government had shown its commitment to assisting persons who are challenged to find pathways out of poverty.

He said there was still much more to do to create a truly inclusive society that recognised and supported the inherent dignity and human rights of challenged persons.

“We at the Australian High Commission look forward to continuing to do what we can to support you in this mission,” Mr Barnes said

He said what was certain was the need for the government to institute the social reforms necessary to ensure the provision of adequate funds and other support for disability programmes.

Cerebral palsy

The acting Director of Medical Social and Community Services of the Salvation Army Church, Mr Paul Bamfo, said the support from the Australian High Commission in Ghana came at an opportune time.

He said another centre at Agona Duakwa in the Central Region to take care of children with Cerebral Palsy would be inaugurated next month.

“We will continue to partner the government to expand and enhance access to these essential services even under most challenging circumstances in fulfilment of our call and mission of serving the suffering humanity and bringing physical and spiritual restoration to persons in need without discrimination”, he added.

The District Co-ordinating Director, Mr Gilbert Enyonam Avemegah, said the Fanteakwa District Assembly had supported and would continue to support the rehabilitation centre in most of its activities.