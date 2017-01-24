Appointments Committe Chairman’s autocracy disappointing – Cudjoe

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Source: Classfmonline

2017-01-24

IMANI president Franklin Cudjoe <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=146252114537294"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1485255452_857_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

IMANI Africa’s founding president Franklin Cudjoe has criticised the Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament for his “autocratic” stance during vetting.

Mr Joe Osei Owusu on Monday, 23 January, abruptly “ruled out” Tamale North MP and member of the committee Alhassan Suhuyini from questioning Energy Minister-designate Boakye Agyarko any further after a heated back-and-forth between the two legislators that followed the Minority MP’s initial question.

This has not gone down well with the CEO of the think tank who took to Facebook on Tuesday, January 24, to state: “It was rather disappointing that the chairman of the vetting committee had exercised his autocratic powers yet in preventing Alhassan Suhuyini from asking a question which the nominee minister would have confidently dealt with.”

Mr Cudjoe felt the vetting of Mr Agyarko was the best of all the screening sessions held so far for ministerial appointments of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

“No doubt the vetting was the best I have ever seen, especially given the composure, preparedness, and depth of answers given by the nominee to many questions posed to him by the very astute Minority Chief Whip and Minority Leader,” he added.