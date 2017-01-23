Who wants to dance ‘Adonko’ with me? – Ahuofe Patri asks

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2017

Source: Firmbridges Communication

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman who has enjoyed fame as Ahoufe Patri has made an open invitation to anyone wanting to hit the dance floor with her.

The actress obviously fallen head over heels with the latest household song, ‘Adonko’ by Okyeame Kwame made the remark on her Instagram profile. She posted: “Who wants to dance adonko with me? New highlife tune”

Who gets the opportunity to hit the dance floor with the charming, Ahoufe Patri?

ADONKO, a highlife song which features Kwabena Kwabena was released a couple of days ago and has received a marvellous appeal from music lovers.