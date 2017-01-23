We expect massive national dev’t under NPP – NDC

General News of Monday, 23 January 2017

2017-01-23

Mr Fred Agbenyo, the Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the party is hopeful of massive development under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He said this is due to the promises made by President Nana Akufo-Addo during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

Mr Agbenyo, in an interview with the GNA said, “We were promised that income taxes will be reduced to about three per cent, VAT will be reduced, import duties will be reduced, a conducive environment will be created for businesses to thrive and other great ideas.

“We are also expecting that all our brothers and sisters from the nursing and teacher training colleges will have their allowances reinstated soon, electricity and water bills will be reduced, and everybody in the country will get a good job to do.”

“Ghanaians are also looking forward to seeing that students in senior high schools attend school free of charge, and buildings in our Zongo communities pulled down and replaced with high-rise buildings. I think we should, therefore, rally behind the government for the entire nation to be a beneficiary,” he said.

Mr Agbenyo said a committee had been set up by the NDC to go around the country to find out what went wrong to make the party lose the election.

He said it was expected to submit its report in 90 days to enable the NDC use it to re-organise the party ahead of the next general elections. Mr Agbenyo expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their support throughout the election period, adding that the NDC would surely come back to power in 2020.

He said parties in opposition played key roles in ensuring the development of the country and, therefore, the NDC would continue to contribute its quota to ensure that the nation progressed.

Touching on a request by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, to the Supreme Court to re-arrest the Muntie Trio to complete their jail term, Mr Agbenyo said he was surprised because the Supreme Court had exercised its power and Ex-President Mahama also exercised his power under the Constitution in consultation with the Council of State, hence there was no need to reverse it.

On the alleged attacks by the NPP Invisible Forces on members of the NDC, Mr Agbenyo said Ghanaians voted for a change of government and power was handed over peacefully, making the country an envy to other nations.

“I’m, therefore, surprised when people still indulge in such barbaric activity of attacking state institutions and stopping people in traffic to take their cars from them.

“We as NDC members will not permit anybody, and I mean anybody, to trample upon our rights under the Constitution. We want to coexist as Ghanaians and see how best we can help develop this country. That is why we are calling on President Akufo-Addo to call his people to order,” he said.