Thank God for creating me a rebel – Gifty Anti

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2017

2017-01-23

It’s Oheneyere Gifty Anti’s birthday today and according to her, she has so much to be thankful for as she credits her achievements to God and hard work.

The host of The Stand Point admitted that although the journey was not all rosy, giving up was not an option.

She said in her Instagram post there were many times people told her to her face and behind her that she was a failure. Gifty added that there were an overwhelming “you can’t or she can’t”, from people who thought she was not good enough.

“You see, all my life, I have heard too many ‘you can’t’, ‘she can’t’ from people who either say it to my face or behind me. From people who think I am not good enough to achieve it, I cannot make it without them, it’s too difficult for me to achieve it.”

The Chief Executive Officer of GDA Concepts Ltd admitted that she began to believe them and accepted the ‘I can’t spirit’. However, her ‘rebellious’ nature channeled those negative vibes to positive ones.

“….at a point, I also started believing and accepting the ‘I can’t Spirit’. But thank God, He created me a Rebel who loves to take the risk and defy the odds, of course knowing that I have God on my side.

She took the opportunity to advise her followers to persevere and not allow anyone to hold them to ransom to their past, mistakes, or shortcomings but focus on set goals and achieve them.

Alas, hard work pays off as Oheneyere said she is a “happy human being” because “God has brought her far and used her to touch and impact lives.”