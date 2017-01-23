Thank God for creating me a rebel – Gifty Anti

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2017
Source: Asempanews.com
2017-01-23
It’s Oheneyere Gifty Anti’s birthday today and according to her, she has so much to be thankful for as she credits her achievements to God and hard work.
The host of The Stand Point admitted that although the journey was not all rosy, giving up was not an option.
She said in her Instagram post there were many times people told her to her face and behind her that she was a failure. Gifty added that there were an overwhelming “you can’t or she can’t”, from people who thought she was not good enough.
“You see, all my life, I have heard too many ‘you can’t’, ‘she can’t’ from people who either say it to my face or behind me. From people who think I am not good enough to achieve it, I cannot make it without them, it’s too difficult for me to achieve it.”
The Chief Executive Officer of GDA Concepts Ltd admitted that she began to believe them and accepted the ‘I can’t spirit’. However, her ‘rebellious’ nature channeled those negative vibes to positive ones.
“….at a point, I also started believing and accepting the ‘I can’t Spirit’. But thank God, He created me a Rebel who loves to take the risk and defy the odds, of course knowing that I have God on my side.
She took the opportunity to advise her followers to persevere and not allow anyone to hold them to ransom to their past, mistakes, or shortcomings but focus on set goals and achieve them.
Alas, hard work pays off as Oheneyere said she is a “happy human being” because “God has brought her far and used her to touch and impact lives.”
Yes, the day is here. My birthday Day. Only God knows how I truly feel in my heart. I am bursting with GRATITUDE. You see, all my life, I have heard too many ‘you can’t’, ‘she can’t’ from people who either say it to my face or behind me. From people who think I am not good enough to achieve it, I cannot make it without them, it’s too difficult for me to achieve it or ….. those who will sit on the sidelines waiting for me to fail. I heard it too many times that, at a point I also started believing and accepting the ‘I can’t Spirit’. But thank God, He created me a Rebel who loves to take the risk and defy the odds, of course knowing that I have God on my side. Through it all, I am here!! God has brought me this far. I have failed at some, succeeded at some and still working on achieving others. Most importantly, I am happy as a human being, because I am Grateful for how Far God has brought Me and the lives He has used me to Touch and impact. Today, on the Occasion of my birthday, I pray and declare that you will not be stopped by any words of ‘You can’t’ thrown at you. Human beings are Not God. It is only God who decides what You Can and Can Not Achieve on this earth. Today, I challenge you to break loose from any ‘You cant’ or ‘I can’t’ spirit, and push on to achieve your dreams. Don’t be Afraid, God has got you covered. Have faith in Him. Trust Him and work hard at achieving your dreams. Don’t let anyone hold you ransom yo your past, mistakes or shortcomings. You are Good enough in the sight of God. May you have a Testimony before the end of this year, of how you moved from ‘You can’t’ and ‘I can’t’ to I DID IT, I ACHIEVED IT by the GRACE OF GOD’. Love you very much and I appreciate you a lot. Celebrate the day with me!!! It’s My Birthday!