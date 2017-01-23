Revealed! Mahamaâ€™s retirement package â€˜Mind blowingâ€™

General News of Monday, 23 January 2017

Source: abusuafmonline.com

2017-01-23

Former President John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=146252114537294"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1485209974_353_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former President John Dramani Mahama will take home a mouth watering retirement package for his lifetime.

According to the Presidential Emoluments Committee, the former president among others take home a non-taxable salary of GHÂ¢22,809 in retirement.

The salary is about 43% higher than what was previously being paid, former presidents.

He will also receive 40% of his salary monthly as support staff remuneration. The support staff covers a cook, steward and a gardener.

Aside from the salary, President Mahama will also be entitled to four State provided staff and a furnished and up-to-date office and communication equipment.

For security, the outgoing President, while in retirement, will be provided with two security persons to be chosen by the former President from state security alongside two security vehicles.

Mahama will equally be provided with two personal vehicles and a chauffeur. The vehicles will be maintained and comprehensively insured by the State and changed every four years for life.

The outgoing President, while in retirement, will also be entitled to two all expenses paid overseas 3trips in a year for himself, his wife and two security persons. However, the duration shall be limited to two weeks per trip.

Mahama and his wifeâ€™s health care shall also be at the Stateâ€™s expense while utilities at his residence will also be the responsibility of government.