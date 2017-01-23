Qhrash drops ‘Kro Kro Mi’

Music of Monday, 23 January 2017

Source: Bossu Kule

2017-01-23

Booza Link Entertainment teams up with CW Entertainment on this new project from their label act, Qhrash.

This one here titled “Kro Kro Mi” is a catchy and highly danceable record.

Kro Kro Mi which in English means “Comfort Me” is the official single of Qhrash under the label.

Qhrash who was recently in the news for saying he will choose money over ladies is one talent Ghana shouldn’t sleep on.

Kro Kro Mi is different from all the love songs you have heard from any musician over the years.

Management says high life legend, Rex Omar has already endorsed it even before its official release.

Kro Kro Mi is another Itz CJ sound produced the project, which surely deserves to be in your playlist especially, as the month of LOVE approaches.

Listen/Download below..