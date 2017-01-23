Obour must be prosecuted – A Plus

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2017

Source: Asempanews.com

2017-01-23

Controversial Ghanaian music personality A Plus has said the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGHA) Bice Osei Kuffour aka ‘Obour’ should be prosecuted.

According to him, Obour is a corrupt leader and he has failed as a president to account to the entertainment fraternity; thus he has to be impeached.

The music star’s post read “Obour has failed to tell us who and who gave part of the Musicians Union of Ghana building to a church for rent, how much was charged and where the proceeds go.”

“Obour has failed to account to us how much we spend on Musigha events organization, proceeds from such events as the Ghana Music Week and the Musigha Grand Ball and how the money is used if any,” he wrote.

He shared the post on his Facebook page.