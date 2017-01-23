Mr. Beautiful ties the knot with his gorgeous lady

Mr Beautiful and his new wife <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=146252114554690"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1485213150_830_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Popular Ghanaian actor, Clement Bonney widely known as Mr. Beautiful is reported to have tied the knot to a beautiful lady over the weekend in a rather low-key ceremony.

The revelation was made by his colleague in the movie industry, Roselyn Ngissah who was at the ceremony held at an unknown church location somewhere in Ghana.

Roselyn shared the photo with a simple caption, “Congratulations Mr. Beautiful.. God bless your union.. Amen.”

The Kumawood actor’s marital status had never been a topic for discussion since many assumed he may have been married already like most of his peers in the industry. However the news of his nuptials come as a slight surprise.

No details have been attained about the bride or where the wedding was held but from the photo shared by Roselyn, it is clear the standard ceremony was well attended.

Fans took the opportunity to wish the latest married couple the best of a marriage experience.