Majority dares Minority to head to court over creation of independent prosecutor

General News of Monday, 23 January 2017

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

2017-01-23

O.B Amoah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=146252114537294"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1485207993_264_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Majority in Parliament is daring its counterpart on the minority side to head to the Supreme Court over government’s decision to create an office of the independent prosecutor.

Minority leader Haruna Iddrissu in an interview with the media over the weekend revealed intention to head to the Supreme Court over government’s decision arguing it contravenes the country’s constitution.

Haruna argued the constitution must be amended before any such move.

However speaking to Ultimate News former ranking member on committee of legal, constitutional and parliamentary affairs O.B Amoah said the minority have no case.