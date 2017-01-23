Katawere to be buried on 10th March 2016; wife solicits for support

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2017

2017-01-23

After all the controversies surrounding the date for the burial of legendary Ghanaian veteran actor Ebenezer Donkor aka Katawere, Beatrice the actual date has finally been revealed by his Second wife BeatriceMaame Boatemaa.

According to Maame Beatrice, the late veteran actor will be buried on 10th March,2016 at his hometown Takorasi in the Eastern Region.

Initially, there had been rumors that the late veteran actor was going to be buried in February , but this later changed to April and then finally to the current date(10th March,2016)

Explaining why it took the family along time to agree on the actual date, Maame Beatrice told Rossy of razzonline.com that, since her departed husband is going to be buried in his home town, the family decided to put proper measures in place to give the late veteran actor a befitting burial.

She then used the opportunity giving to her by razzonline.com to solicit support from the general public by stating that, the family will welcome anything in cash or in kind.

It would be recalled that soon after the death of the late veteran actor, was announced on Monday 13th November 2016 after battling Kidney failure, there were disparities in the number of children he left behind between his Second wife, Maame Beatrice Boatemaa and his children.

Diana Donkor , his second daughter was said to have indicated in an interview with myjoyonline.com that his late dad has six children.His first daughter Helina Donkor also confirmed that her late Dad has Six children. She explained that they are five females and a male who happens to be the third child.

But Maame Beatrice refuted her step daughters claim by indicating that her late husband has seven children.This issue raised an elephantine controversy in the showbiz industry and the general public at large.

Speaking on the issue , Maame Beatrice accentuated that she and her step children have currently resolved the cloying matter that befell them.