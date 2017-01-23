I’m not interested in personal glory – Gyan

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana captain <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=146252114537294"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1485206311_959_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan insists he is prepared to sacrifice personal glory for the team as they play the Pharoahs of Egypt in their final group game on Wednesday, January 25.

The striker who has hit 49 goals in 97 internationals is only a goal away from hitting his 50th but he insists team results are all that matters.

“I’m the skipper of the team and always try to lead by example. Personal glory is good but for me, the team results count more for me. I’m honestly not focused on that as we go into the game against the Egyptians,” he stated at the team’s press conference ahead of the game against Egypt.

“If I happen to score, of course, I would be excited but if I don’t I’m sure other opportunities would come up if the coach decides to play me in subsequent games. We are here on a mission which is to make the nation proud. Personal glory of scoring 50 goals can be celebrated later,” he added.

Gyan has eight goals in the Africa Cup of Nations and is the only player to have scored in six consecutive African Cup of Nations tournaments.