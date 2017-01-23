I’ll hang my boots after interviewing Sefa Kayi, Kofi Kum Bilson – Dj Premier

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2017

In Ghana and in the world at large, its extremely unusual for a radio presenter or a broadcaster to publicly eulogise a broadcaster outside the station he/she works since they are seen as competitors.

But astute radio presenter and host of “Entertainment Capital” on Accra 100.5 FM; Dj Premier has vitiated that assumption by indicating that host of “Kokrokoo”, the popular morning show on Peace FM;Kwame Sefa Kayi and award winning mid-morning show host, Kofi Kum Bilson also of Peace FM are his favourite radio presenters.

Speaking in an inspirational interview with Rossy of razzonline.com in line with who his favourites radio presenters are,Dj Premier indicated that though he takes the liberty to listen to several radio and TV presenters, in his quest as a presenter who also interviews people on radio, Kwame Sefa Kayi and Kofi Kum Bilson are the radio presenters he would like to interview then will probably hang his boots from being a radio presenter and do something else.

Deliberating on the motives for wanting to interview them, personlitiesBismark Boachie aka Dj premier emphasized that, Sefa Kayi and Kum Bilson are personalities so they can share their experiences with the rest of the world because he believes they have very useful stories to tell.

The fieriest part of the interview is when Dj Premier explained to Rossy that choosing Sefa Kayi and Kofi Kum Bilson as his favourites radio presenters doesn’t mean Peace Fm is better than Accra Fm.

He affirmed passionately that,” both Sefa Kayi and Kum Bilson started their radio careers from somewhere before coming to Peace FM so am not actually linking it to the fact that both of them are working at Peace Fm but because of the great stories they have to share with us”,

