I still believe Castro is alive – Funny Face

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2017

2017-01-23

Funny Face has made a statement suggesting, talented hip-life artiste Theophilus Tagoe better known as Castro is still alive after he was reported missing on July 6, 2014 with his female friend Janet Bandu.

The popular comedian and friend to the sensational musician has said that he missed him dearly; adding that he strongly believes the “Toffee’ hit maker is not dead as many have been led to believe.

“I miss Castro… Bro, I still believe you are alive,” he is quoted as saying in his Instagram post.

Funny Face’s pronouncement probably stems from the fact that the industry has recently exhibited a lack of ‘steamy hot’ tunes from the current brood of hip life artistes, unlike what Castro ‘the destroyer’ used to bring to enthusiasts.

“You are so real… Ever since, you left the scene, so [many] fake people are all over… hmmm,” he lamented.

Castro and Janet Bandu went missing on July 6 2014 while cruising on a jet-ski on the Volta Lake at Ada. They had accompanied Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan to Ada for holidays when he went missing in the river.

A combined search team comprising the Ghana Navy, Marine Police, local fisher- folks and professional lifeguards could not find his body. Till date, the two [Castro and the female friend he was with at the time of the incident] have not been found and the search team remains clue­less as to the exact circumstances which led to their disappearance.

There were speculations that the two had drowned but no eyewitness account has confirmed that theory.