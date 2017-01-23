Happy I’m part of Ghanaian history makers – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2017

Source: Nii Ayi Mensah Lartey/Mic Yamoah

2017-01-23

Stonebwoy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=146252114554690"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1485207212_114_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Multiple awards nominee and Ghanaian music star, Stonebwoy says he considers himself fortunate to be among the few Ghanaians to have chalked enviable feats in the world of music.

The dancehall act mentioned that, to have won awards at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), the BET, AFRIMA, etc means a lot to him.

His album, “Livingstone”, was under consideration to be nominated for the Reggae Album of the Year at Grammys, but missed out.

Stonebwoy’s assertion was to inspire students of his alma mater, the Tema Methodist Day Senior High School (MEDASS), where his Foundation offered scholarship to five final year students.

Stonebwoy shared profound memories during his stay at the school, and was grateful to the institution for contributing to the great man he is and amazing things he has achieved for Ghana and himself.

He encouraged the students to work hard to achieve more than what he has done, advising them to take their studies seriously and not to abandon their God given talents.

Livingstone Foundation is Stonebwoy’s way of giving back to society. Last week, the Dancehall singer, donated an undisclosed amount of money to help in the treatment of an amputee patient at the St. Joseph Teaching Hospital, Koforidua.