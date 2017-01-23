David Oscar drops ‘Legal Tender’ featuring Lyricl

Music of Monday, 23 January 2017
Source: David Mawuli
Ghanaian Reggae sensation, David Oscar, teams up with 2014 BEFTA Award-winner for ‘Spoken Word’, Lyricl Nkechi to deliver this powerful fusion of reggae and spoken word titled “Legal Tender”.
The message is clear in this beautiful call to promoting a healthy work ethic among its audience. “Hard work, not secret formulas, is the surest way to attaining any lasting success,” David Oscar said in a phone interview.
The mid-tempo groovy and conscious Reggae track was produced by Kilo Beat.
Download and listen to “Legal Tender” below and don’t forget to share your views with us.