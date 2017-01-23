Countless of producers want to work with me – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2017

Source: Blagogee.com

2017-01-23

play videoStonebwoy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=146252114554690"><br /> <img src="http://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/1485205898_493_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Sapashini” King known in his Reggae and Dancehall genre as Stonebwoy, has revealed that there are countless of producers who would love to work with him.

This was a follow up on what was trending on social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter…) a few days ago after Beatz Dakay departed from BHIM Nation.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News entertainment anchor Becky, Mr Satekla, said there are many sound engineers who want to work with me as I speak to you.

According to him, “trust me I believe everything that happened was for a reason and there are millions of producer who would want the opportunity to associate with a brand like me to get their stuffs also heard”.

He added that “I thank God for everything that has happened”.

Earlier, Stonebwoy visited his alma mater Tema Day Methodist Senior High School in the Tema Metropolis as he supported five final year students with their tuition fees.