Prison is hell – ‘Stars of the Future’ runner-up recounts horrific 10 years in jail

2017-01-18

Talented singer and runner-up of the 2006 edition of the ‘Stars of the Future’ music reality show William Ramzy Amui has described his 10-year jail experience as “hell”.

In an exclusive interview with Joy News’ Ibrahim Ben-Bako, he recounted the gruesome living conditions of the place after his release from the Nsawam Maximum Prison.

“That place is hell. Hell, on earth! In a room where about 10 people should sleep, we were about 50, so you can imagine and the prison itself at its maximum should contain 750 but we’re 4000.

“There is no sleeping place for us and they don’t care, as long as they can close the door and they won’t see that someone’s hand is hanging at the door and it can’t lock. They don’t care if you sleep or you stand,” he narrated.

In 2007, Ramzy and eight others pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy, armed robbery and dishonesty receiving under Article 29, Clause 146 of the criminal code.

With four months to the end of his term, he filed an appeal which landed him 10 more years after the appeal failed. However, by some divine intervention, he was released after 10 years on December 29 last year.

Before his incarceration, Ramzy was fast rising in the Ghanaian music industry. He placed second at the Stars of the Future in 2006 and also auditioned for the M-net West Africa Idol contest in Nigeria in 2007.

He was arrested only a few days before the date he was scheduled to go and compete in Nigeria.

To many, the budding musician’s life in the prison was for a specific purpose pertaining to the salvation of souls and the transforming of the prison choir as he was the leader of the choir which affected a lot of lives.

“People gave their lives to Christ and I was happy for that, even though I was not happy to be in the prison. I wanted to go out; if there are other lives I can save, let me go and save them outside. I’m tired of being here!” he lamented.

After 10 years of being locked up behind bars with lots of interesting experiences, Ramzy is optimistic about what lies ahead for him.

“I’m back on board and I’m doing it big this time. I need a good management. The good people should come on board; you’ve got to be God fearing to come to me otherwise you’ll have a problem with me,” he appealed.

Ramzy believes very strongly that he would have been the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) if he was still relevant in the music industry today.

“Not because I sing well but because I know what music is about and because I paid my dues (as a musician),” the singer observed.

Aside from taking over the music scene and pursuing his plans of still being the President of MUSIGA, he has plans of furthering his education abroad as well.

Mr Amui looks forward to getting into the genre of inspirational gospel; a sharp diversion from his previous image of being a ‘lover boy’ in music.

He explains that he cannot help but use his talent for God now by encouraging others as well.

The musician, who reveals that he is the first cousin of Dancehall act Shatta Wale, was grateful to people who contributed to his freedom; former President John Dramani Mahama, all the ministers of state he had the chance to meet when they visited and most importantly the God.