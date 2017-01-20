Mother of girl defiled, murdered seeks justice

The Mother of Ruth Ankomah, a class one pupil of Meschach Academy School at Zenu, Ashaiman who was defiled and strangled to death has appealed to the Court to expedite justice.

“I want justice,” she told the Court.

Ruth seven-year- old girl was allegedly strangled to death by Lucas Agboyie a mason after having sex with her on April 19, 2015.

The victim’s mother complaining about the numerous adjournment of the case said she has been travelling from Ashiaman to Accra on every court hearing day but “anytime I come the matter is adjourned. I don’t know what is going on. It is having an effect on my finances”.

The complainant expressed the sentiments during proceedings in Court on Thursday when the case of Lucas Agboyie, was called.

Prosecution Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu told the District Court that the Police vehicle to transport the accused from the Nsawam Medium Prison to court had developed some mechanical fault.

Chief Inspector Apiorsornu also said the Police Administration was still waiting for the bill of indictment from the Attorney General’s Office and prayed for a new date.

The Court obliged prosecution’s prayer but cautioned that if the accused person was not brought to court on the new date, the prosecution would have to pay for the complainant’s transportation.

The accused being held for murder’s plea had been preserved by the court.

According to Prosecution, the accused person lives 200 meters away from the deceased’s house.

On April 19, 2015, at about 0800 hours, the deceased’s mother prepared porridge and gave her GH₵ 20.00 to go and purchase bread at a nearby shop for breakfast.

The Prosecution said having waited for a long time without Ruth’s return; she became alarmed and started searching for her in the area, but to no avail.

Later, an informant told the victim’s mother that he saw the accused person pulling the victim into his metal container. The search team marched to the container but the accused was nowhere to be found.

However, they found the naked body of the victim lying in a supine position on an old student mattress with blood oozing from her nostrils and mouth.

The search team nabbed Agboyie during the search and he confessed to killing the girl after having sex with her.

The Prosecution said the accused, during the interrogation, said he wanted to have sex with the victim but she screamed, hence he strangled her after, which he had sex with her.

The Police, during their visit to the scene, saw bruises on the neck of the deceased, with her vagina swollen, while her pant, sandals and dress were lying beside her.

Agboyie is in lawful custody currently.