LIVESTREAMING: Vetting of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees

Senior Minister-designate, Yaw Osafo-Maafo is also expected to be vetted today.

Vetting for President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for various portfolios in government has commenced in Parliament.

The Appointments Committee of Parliament chaired by the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, is today vetting ministers-designate for National Security, Finance and Defence.

Four ministers-designate will appear before the committee on Friday. They are Senior Minister-designate, Yaw Osafo-Maafo; Minister-designate for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah; Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister-designate for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul.