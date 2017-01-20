I slept on the streets for 8 solid years – Ayisoba

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 January 2017

Award winning traditional musician, King Ayisoba born Albert Apoozore says, it has not been easy for him as people may think.

The musician in an exclusive interview with Sokoohemaa on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said, he was forced to sleep outside for 8 solid years because he had no roof over his head.

‘’It has not been easy for me when I started a career as a musician. I slept on tables because I had no roof over my head. I was beaten by the heavy rains but I never gave up.’’

Ayisoba was born in Bongo Soe in the Upper West Region of Ghana.

He used to play and sing along with the late Terry Bonchaka, before Terry’s death.

The musician released his first album in 2006 tiled Modern Ghanaians followed by Africa in 2008 and Wicked Leaders in 2014.

In 2007, he won the Traditional Song of the Year and Song of the Year.

According to him, his traditional music has gone far and foreigners love the kind of music he does.