Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's record AFCON player

Photo By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh

Asamoah Gyan’s status as a living Ghanaian football legend is already cemented – and he’s chalked another milestone at Afcon 2017.

When the Black Stars took to the field against Uganda in their Group D opener, it meant no Ghanaian player has now played more Nations Cup competitions than the Gyan.

He is making a record sixth appearance at the tournament, having made his debut when Ghana hosted in 2008. He could even have played in 2006, but for injury.

And, as he was again key for his country on Wednesday as he has been for all these years, when he forced Uganda’s Isaac Isinde into committing a penalty, which Andre Ayew converted as Ghana won 1-0.

“I feel blessed. You know it’s not easy to play six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. I still feel strong despite recent injuries. The injuries have slowed me down a bit in recent times because I have not been consistent but I will be fine,” Asamoah Gyan told the media in the coastal town of Port-Gentil, where Ghana is based.

However, in all his years of powering his nation with key goals, a trophy has been elusive. And it weighs on his mind. “Yes of course I have been thinking about winning the tournament with Ghana and I do worry a lot. Having played in many Cup of Nations and I’m not winning it certainly I do worry,” Gyan added.

Ghana will hope to go past their group and make a sixth straight quarterfinal berth, after which they will work to end a trophy drought stretching 35 years.