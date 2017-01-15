Shatta Wale thanks fans for voting him as 25th influential Ghanaian

Entertainment of Friday, 13 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-01-13

Shatta Wale

Ghanaian reggae, dancehall artist Shatta Wale has thanked his fans for supporting him to be ranked 25th amongst 50th most influential young Ghanaians.

The “Mahama paper” hit maker expressed his gratitude to fans saying, “Ranked 25th Among the 50 Most Influential young Ghanaians in 2016…Thank you Lord… Thank you Fans we’re still working hard for the Best…. #NOTIME #CHAMPION” he wrote

He shared the post on his Facebook page yesterday.

Read full text: