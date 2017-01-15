My tweet did not undermine Nigerian music – Mr Eazi

Entertainment of Friday, 13 January 2017

Oluwatobin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has explained the reason behind his tweet on Wednesday concerning the influence of Ghanaian music over that of Nigerian music.

On Wednesday, he tweeted: On Wednesday, he tweeted: “Ghana’s influence on present day “Naija Sound” cannot be over emphasized!!!”.

This tweet sparked a lot of controversies on social media following massive insults from mostly Nigerian subscribers.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with KMJ, the Nigerian-born artiste explained that his tweet was influenced by a mix tape he is working on called Accra to Lagos.

He added that listening to sounds from Ghana and that of Nigeria, has made him come to a realisation that there is a lot of Ghanaian influence found in Nigerian music.

“I turned on the TV and I was watching a Nigerian top ten countdown and I could feel the Ghanaian bounce. Then I said that this just goes to show how the Ghanaian sound influence has influenced Nigeria…The world is a global place and fusion is working…,” the musician explained.

The Nigerian Afrobeat artiste added that a lot of people took it wrong and did not want to see the objectiveness in what he was saying adding it doesn’t undermine the beauty and quality of Nigerian music.

The ‘Bankulize’ hitmaker explained that he has always been the type that goes on twitter to speak his mind and that is what has brought him this far.

Moreover, he says this is not the first time he is being ‘attacked’ on social media.