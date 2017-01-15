Musicians are using my ‘manhood’ exposure in songs – Wisa

Entertainment of Friday, 13 January 2017

2017-01-13

Musician Wisa is quite unperturbed about the fact that other musicians seem to be using his ‘manhood’ brouhaha as content for their songs lately.

The likes of Andy Dosty in ‘The Peace Song’, ‘Donzy Chaka’ in his song ‘Club’ and others have lyrics indicting Wisa for his act that is still before the court.

The ‘Ekikimi’ hit star, however, has decided to find the silver lining in the cloud.

The controversial musician is currently in court for exposing his genitals while performing to a live audience during the ‘Decemba 2 Rememba’ concert two years ago.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz @1, he said, “I don’t take it as an offence though because if people don’t recognise you then you are not doing anything better.

“I think I’m a big boy now, people know me. Sometimes you have to refer to some stuff to make your lines meaningful.”

Wisa added that he was not going to respond to these other musicians because he did not want to generate a ‘beef’ which would give anyone undue attention.