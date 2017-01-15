I’m confident there’re better years to come – Amy Newman set to bounce back

Entertainment of Friday, 13 January 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-01-13

Amy Newman

Though many Ghanaian musicians have tried in so many ways to revamp their ‘dead’ career after a long hiatus to be relevant again in the music scene, most of them become unsuccessful.

But veteran gospel musician, Amy Newman who hails from the Western Region is optimistic of a comeback to revive her lifeless music career.

In a phone interview with Kojo Preko Dankwa, host of Kasapa Entertainment on Kasapa 102.5FM, she noted that “there’re better days and years to come”.

The ACRAG award winner commented that during her peak days in the early 90s she never bothered to put in place good measures to reap the returns from her good music.

Narrating her sad music ordeal, she said “I was jilted by a distributor at Kantamanto who sold my music CDs for me but due to my stay in Takoradi and also attending to my kids I couldn’t get time to visit Accra to check on the sales of the CDs. I sometimes received GHc 200.00, GHc 300.00 as sales for my music CDs and at times I have to beg him to send me the money accrued from selling the CDs but he kept deceiving me that market was bad so that was how I didn’t make anything reasonable from my music.

“I was also caring for my family at the expense of my music business but I have hope that one day God will let me bounce back again into my ministry. I know God will change things no matter what the situation is.

“As long as you have life, you have everything… I can make reference to our President Akufo-Addo as an example. I listen to his stories to learn from it…. When God wants to bless you, He does it regardless of your age, even if I’m still old with a walking stick, any blessing that belongs to me that was taken away from me will surely come back to me.

“There are better years to come and I have that strong faith… Maybe I’m in my wilderness so when I get out of the wilderness you will see what God will do so I believe and have that strong faith and I know that better days and years are coming” Amy Newman started her charismatic songs with Rev. Charlie Sam and produced six albums. She was a member of Holyfire Revival Ministries’ Compassion Flame Choir and was the lead vocal during that time.

She then went solo and came out with her first and second albums in quick succession, titled “God of Mercy” and “I Am Coming Lord” respectively, all with Rev Charlie Sam in 1989. Later, she came out with “Oye W’adom”, which included the hit song ‘Lord Prepare Me’, bringing her into the limelight in 1994.

In 1998 she came out with two albums “Nyira Nka Wo Dzen”, containing the hit song ‘Atseasefo’ and ‘Jesus Is Coming’. Other albums include “Okamafo” (2001) and “M’gyei Nyira Mu” in 2004.

In 2006 she came out with 2 albums entitled “Wongya Me O” and “Nyame Wo Hon Yedzin” to celebrate her 20 years of her ministry.

Being the first gospel singer in the Western Region to receive an ACRAG Award, Amy believes she was able to reach this far by the grace of God. She also received an award at both the 1st Western Regional Gospel and Skyy Awards Shows.

In August 2000, Amy Newman was selected and crowned as 1st Western Regional Gospel Queen at a program organized by Hackman Promotions in conjunction with MUSIGA; this was based on her Evangelism through music and as a female pioneer in gospel music.

Amy has achieved a lot in the gospel music ministry and some of her achievements are as follows: Nominated for Best Vocal Performance, Ghana Music Awards (2003), Certificate of honour for commitment, dedication, love and selfless contribution towards growth of gospel music in Ghana (2003), among others. She performed the national anthem at the nation’s 50th anniversary in March 2007 and was a proud recipient of a Grand Medal from the Ghana government the same year.