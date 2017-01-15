Asantehemaa’s Funeral: Essential service providers exempted from ban on movement

The Manhyia Palace has revised a directive on the movement of people on the burial of the Asantehemaa, Nana Serwaa Kobi-Ampem.

An earlier order which required that residents stay indoors on from 8:00PM on Thursday, January 19 to 4:00AM on Friday, January 20, will not apply to essential service providers.

A statement released by the Palace said workers of the Electricity of Ghana, the Ghana Water Company Limited as well as officers from the Ghana Fire Service are “…excluded from any restriction of movement and are to be allowed to perform their duties without any hindrance on the night of Thursday, 19th January, 2017.”

Funeral arrangements for the late queen mother will start on Monday, January 16, 2017, with the laying in state of the body.

Burial is expected to take place from the night of Wednesday to the early hours of Thursday.