University of Education Winneba admits 7,768 students

The University of Education Winneba, has admitted a total number of 7,768 students for various distance education programmes in the 2016/2017 academic year.

This is made up of 6,635 undergraduate students, 568 postgraduate students of the Institute for Educational Development and Extension (IEDE), and 565 students of the Faculties of Technical and Vocational Education of the College of Technology Education of the University of Education Winneba.

The IEDE of the UEW, was established in 1996, to afford the continuing students and prospective applicants the opportunity to access university education conveniently at their doorsteps and at manageable cost without sacrificing quality.

Addressing a matriculation ceremony on Friday, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Mawutor Avoke, noted that the University of Education, has over the years increased its distance learning centers from 33 to 37 across the country.

He said the new learning centers would help bring education closer to the doorsteps of students in the northern part of the nation.

The four are located at Accra High School, Accra, Northern School of Business, Tamale, Offinso College of Education, Offinso and Gbewaa College of Education, Pusiga.

Professor Avoke entreated the brilliant but needy students, to take advantage of the Vice-Chancellor’s scholarship fund.

The fund, which was established in line with Objective 10 of the university’s Strategic Plan, seeks to expand university education access to the underprivileged, marginalized, persons living with disability and persons from less endowed schools.

“The Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship Fund for Needy but brilliant Students has been instituted to provide financial assistance to students. I am happy to inform you that, last semester, sixty (60) beneficiaries were recommended for the scholarship. You are encouraged to visit the University’s website for details about the financial opportunities available.” he stated

He encouraged the students to make good use of the UEW Distance Education App, which has been placed on Google playstore for e-copies of their modules.

“Install the App on your tablets, computers and mobile phones and read the modules wherever you are. We will continue to strive to ensure that all your modules are supplied to you in good time.” he stressed.

He charged the students to cultivate the habit of reading before and after tutorials in order to achieve their aim.

“As a distance education student, you are expected to be an independent learner, and the results you attain are directly attributed to the efforts you put into your studies. It is therefore important that most of the work be done by you and tutorial sessions would serve as an avenue to supplement what you have read. Your tutors will serve as facilitators in this regard to help you develop effective study habits and explore your strengths and limitations to your benefit.” he added.

By: Akwesi Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana