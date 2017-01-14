Tonto Dikeh apologises to Mercy Johnson over an incident in 2013

Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Johnson Oko

In 2013, Tonto Dikeh mocked Mercy Johnson after she gave birth to her first issue. Maybe, Mercy has long forgotten this insult but Tonto has come out in the public to beg for forgiveness.

Tonto Dikeh said “Ever since I had my baby I have been reminded constantly about an ill statement I made about one of your kids a very long time ago,” the actress said, adding, “I want to use this media to say I am so sorry. I sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

As a mom I do realize a lot of things I take in because of the love of my son and I know you only took my insult because of that same love..

I am sorry MJ,I am sorry to your lil’ girl or boy..

I have/had no excuse for my behaviour and I also apologize to the fans I hurt/Let down with my words that day many years ago ..To Err is human but to forgive is divine!!!

Am not trying to be the better person,You deserve this apology for your Child for the Love I have for God..I found God and everything in my life changed,Let me tell you about him sometime..”

We hope Mercy finds a place to forgive her. Meanwhile.the rumours of trouble in Tonto’ s home is brewing. We hope it is rumour